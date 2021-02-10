Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m not a big guy for a 15-year-old, but over the years, I have learned to defend myself. When I get into situations where I feel threatened, I tend to fight my way out without asking questions first. Because of this, I’ve been in quite a few very raucous fights. I usually win them, so now I kind of enjoy getting into them.
I live with my mom and little sister, so I feel like I have to protect them since I’m the man of the house. My father is in prison and he’s not getting out anytime soon. Let’s just say he’s “doing life” and leave it at that.
My mom thinks I’m overly aggressive and doesn’t want me to get into fights anymore. In fact, she’s told me that one more fight is one too many. In your opinion, is there anything wrong with me defending myself?
— Ready to Throw Down, via email
Dear Ready To Throw Down: There’s nothing wrong with defending yourself but getting into many fights is not the answer.
Lots of teenage boys get into fights, so that in and of itself is not that unusual. However, I would say that it is indeed unusual to not learn how to get out of physical altercations by playing it cool and talking your way out of the
situation.
I suggest you follow your mother’s advice and work on your “verbal game” more. Find a way to ease tensions and to laugh and get along with others more. Seeking to fight at the proverbial drop of a hat will only lead to the time you finally pick a fight with the wrong person. Trust me, neither you nor your mother wants to see that happen.