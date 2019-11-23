Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 17 and play the violin very well, but I really want to play the piano because I would like to earn my living by being a concert pianist someday.
My parents agreed that I should give it a try, so I found an excellent piano teacher to help me reach my goal. I’ve been taking lessons for about a month, and I thought I was doing quite well. I told my teacher that my goal was to be a concert pianist. She just smiled and said that it was a lofty goal, but it would be almost impossible for me to reach since most virtuosos start at age 12 or younger! She said I will learn to be a good player, but because I’m starting so late, it’s unlikely I’ll become exceptional at this new instrument.
I plan to prove her wrong. I have a very strong desire to succeed at everything I try, and the piano will be no different!
— Junior Mozart,
Palo Alto, California
Dear Junior Mozart: Your piano teacher is likely correct in her evaluation of your piano future. Most concert pianists were tickling the ivories at a very young age.
However, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t continue with your piano lessons. You never know; it’s possible you are the exception to your teacher’s general rule. If you throw yourself into playing the piano, you will enrich your life immeasurably in many ways, no matter how far you ultimately go with this new passion.
At this point, don’t worry about becoming a concert pianist, just focus on mastering the instrument and enjoying yourself along the way.
No matter how far you go with your piano skills, you’ll still be a winner.