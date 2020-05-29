Dear Dr. Wallace:
I love my parents very much, but sometimes, they can be very difficult for me to endure. I am 17 and an only child. My twin sister died two days after she was born. This likely caused my parents to be very cautious while they’ve been raising me.
First of all, I was not allowed to date until I was 16. Now, my parents have a rule that I can’t date the same guy more than once a month. I also can’t go steady, or even think about going steady, until my 18th birthday, as long as I am living “under their roof,” as my father puts it.
My mom buys every “how to raise your child” book she can get her hands on. And you’ll be happy to hear that my mom is a faithful reader of your column — and every advice column she can locate!
I feel the dating rules I am under are totally unrealistic and from another century. These outdated rules are definitely not in tune with today’s dating patterns. I trust and hope that you will agree with me about all of this. If you have a slightly different take, then what do you feel would be an appropriate set of dating rules for me to have to live under here in 2020? My parents sometimes act like we are living in 1920!
— Need Updated Rules, via email
Dear Need Updated Rules: It’s obvious that your parents do not want you to get seriously involved with young men for a couple of years at this point in your life.
I feel their insistence you don’t go steady until you are 18 is actually reasonable. Much too often, teens get involved with only one person, and they miss the opportunity to play the field and enjoy the company and friendship of many potential matches along the way. But limiting a dating partner to one date per month is a bit unrealistic, in my opinion. One date per week with the same suitor still falls within a reasonable range, as long as curfews are met on time and the date meets your parents briefly before and after each date.
Please also let your mother know that I appreciate and value her readership and interest in the column!