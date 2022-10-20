I’m a college freshman living on campus, and I’ve already gained five pounds in the first six weeks of classes! I think I know why: I’m not eating meals like the ones my mom has made at home throughout my life. I’m eating far fewer salads and vegetables and a lot more fast food because of my super-busy schedule.
How can I attempt to at least stabilize my weight gain? If I can stop at five pounds, or even seven or eight, I could live with that, but I’m worried that if I’m gaining five pounds every six weeks, I’ll gain over 30 pounds this school year, which is totally unacceptable!
What can I do to reverse this trend? And don’t say to not eat fast food anymore, because I will still need to eat some given all my time restrictions. I literally don’t have time to cook!
— Uneasy About Early Gains, via email
Dear Uneasy About Early Gains: I commend you for being concerned and willing to address your situation as a first step, but now you need to make some changes and put in meaningful guardrails when it comes to your daily calorie consumption.
First, stay away from large quantities of any type of fast food. Never supersize an order, and stay away from the large combination meals, especially those with sugary drinks. In fact, discipline yourself to only consume drinks like water, unsweetened iced tea or even sparkling waters, and always keep those in a small cooler with some ice in your car. This way you’ll never have to order a sweetened drink that contains additional calories with a meal.
Always seek out grilled or broiled chicken instead of any type of fried chicken. Also keep in mind that hamburgers are typically very high in calories and a different type of sandwich, like lean roast beef, will have far fewer calories overall. Cut out sauces as well if you can stay away from spreads and mayonnaise, and do your best to eat your sandwiches or fast food with only items such as crispy lettuce, tomatoes, onions and even cucumbers on board.
In the mornings try to eat a healthy breakfast at home. If you can, stay away from eating bacon or sausage at breakfast as those are quite high in calories. A better choice for you would be any dry cereal paired with low-fat milk or even a low-calorie muffin.
Ask around your group of friends and acquaintances to see what ideas and suggestions they may have for healthy food on the go as well. There has never been a better time to eat healthier, given the wealth of knowledge that has been developed in this area. Scour the internet, read about tips that nutritionists suggest and cut your portions down. Exercise when you can, as the activity will burn calories and help you to keep your weight down as well.
This would also be a great time for me to ask our readers for their suggestions on this topic. What healthy and low-calorie foods do you recommend as “fast food” for extremely busy college students? We will compile the best suggestions and reveal them in a future column, so stay tuned on this important topic.