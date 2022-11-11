Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a fussy sleeper! I’m 16 and live with one brother and my two parents. I have my own room, which is great! But at night I like to leave one of my windows open to let some fresh air in. I have heavy blankets so I’m always warm enough. And when I do this, I’m always sure to close the door to my room so that the cool air won’t bother anyone else in the house. I’ve even sometimes put a few towels on the carpet under my door to keep my room sealed to not let my cool air affect the others in my family.
My parents think I’ll catch a cold or come down with some sort of illness because of the cold night air that flows in. We live in the Pacific Northwest, not far from the coast, so it gets cold at night but not super cold like the winter weather I see in Chicago or New York, for example.
Are my parents right that I’ll get sick from a little cold air at night? I only leave the window cracked open a few inches and we have a safety latch on the windowsill, so our home is still secure, and we live in a quiet area anyway. What do you think?
— Fussy Sleeper, via email
Dear Fussy Sleeper: The temperature of your room, as long as it is above freezing, will be unlikely to impair you. And after the recent pandemic, your parents should know that viruses like colds and the flu are usually spread via sneezing, coughing, touching and breathing air and items that other infected individuals have also come into contact with.
The cold or cool air alone poses you no danger. As long as your family home is secure and you have enough blankets to keep warm, I feel you’re entitled to sleep in a manner that keeps you comfortable and provides you with a good night’s sleep. Many studies have educated me over the years on the importance of a good night’s sleep to a human body, so stress this point to your parents when you present your side of the discussion.