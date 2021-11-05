Dear Dr. Wallace:
My mom is concerned that I’m drinking energy drinks every day, but I’m a junior in high school taking advanced classes and playing on the varsity basketball team. Between my schoolwork and extracurricular responsibilities, I average only 4 to 5 hours of sleep each night. If I didn’t have at least one energy drink during the day, I wouldn’t be able to get everything done. I’ve tried to kick the habit before, but I was so exhausted without them that I couldn’t function. Most of the guys on my basketball team drink them too, so they can’t be that bad. In fact, they are sold in my school’s vending machine. So why is my mom making a fuss?
— Desperately Seeking Energy, via email
Dear Desperately Seeking Energy: Your mom is absolutely right to be worried that you are drinking energy drinks every day, but the more pressing concern is why you are drinking them. You stated that you only get 4 to 5 hours of sleep each night, which is dangerously low. Your body is so deeply deprived of the essential rest and recovery that it needs that it can no longer function without you constantly consuming large quantities of caffeine, sugar and artificial sweeteners. Point-blank, you are addicted.
I would like for you to read over what you wrote to me and ask yourself if it honestly sounds like you are in a healthy and sustainable situation. If your schedule is so time-consuming and overwhelming to the point that you cannot receive a full 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night and abstain from drinks that are destructive to your health, then you must make changes.