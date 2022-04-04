Dr. Wallace:
I’m a very busy first-year college student. I want to be consistent about exercising, but between my work and school schedule, it’s hard for me to find an uninterrupted hour on a daily basis that I could devote to working out.
Even if I do find enough time for it on some days, I’m usually too tired to do anything rigorous for an extended period of time. How can I consistently exercise without committing to a daunting routine that I probably won’t have enough time or energy to stick to?
— Hard To Find Time, via email
Hard To Find Time: Many people of all ages struggle with their personal schedules just as you do. The key is scheduling your exercise just as you would your class schedule, your study time and even your social time.
A full hour of exercise per day is tough to maintain! One idea would be to wake up a bit earlier than you presently do, and seek to put in a half hour of exercise right off the top of your day. This might be the easiest place for you to guarantee your availability to have time for your workout.
You also mentioned that you struggle having enough energy to work out later in the day, so getting a 30-minute head start on your day will also likely invigorate you and make you feel more energetic throughout your day.
From there you can monitor your days and see if there are two spots for a quick 15-minute brisk walk. Walking at a quick pace is one of the most beneficial forms of exercise as the human body craves being in motion.