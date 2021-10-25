Dear Dr. Wallace:
I asked my mother for a new cellphone and a new laptop since the ones I have are really old (like over seven years old!). I feel I am falling behind in school since my old equipment can’t do what the modern ones can do these days.
For the first few years, it was not much of a problem for me, and I understand that new computers and phones are expensive. But over the past three or four years, the advancements in technology have been huge! I’m 17 now and I need to use my computer and phone in far different ways than I did when I was only a 10-year-old girl, when I first got them as gifts from my mom.
Now I feel I’m suffering because I haven’t had one single upgrade for many years now. My mom said she would eventually help me out at some point regarding this, but so far, she hasn’t done anything. It’s now been a few months since school started and I feel I’m falling behind more and more.
One thing I might also mention is that my mom bought herself a new phone recently, so she obviously had the money for that! What should I do? I feel I need to find a way to catch up!
— Old, stale technology, via email
Dear Old, Stale Technology: I trust both your computer and your phone are still working even if they aren’t as modern as you would like at this point. So do the best you can with what you have and feel free to mention to any teachers if you feel some of their assignments are not applicable to your older technology.
At your age, you may be able to get a part-time job or even a babysitting gig or two within your neighborhood. See if your mother will commit to paying part of the money you need and if she’ll agree to let you work to earn the balance you’re required. Also, seek to trade in or resell your old cellphone and computer when the time comes.
Getting a part-time job with the goal being to save up enough to buy a newer laptop sounds like a worthy venture to me, and therefore, your mother may indeed be inclined to agree to let you seek employment in order to help you achieve your goal.
If you were successful in executing this plan, my advice would be to first upgrade your laptop as that device will provide you the maximum leverage for your studies. Seek to replace your cellphone only after you have first successfully upgraded your laptop.