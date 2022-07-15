Dear Dr. Wallace:
It is now summer, and I have had a great time without having any schoolwork, which means I have much more time to be hanging out with a lot of friends. It seems that now that I have gotten older, my friends and I are staying out later and later because there are things to do, and we have so much to talk about. We don’t get into any trouble at all, so there is no reason why my curfew can’t be extended a bit at this time of year.
My parents are very strict with my curfew, unfortunately, which makes enjoying these outings often difficult. If I get a ride with the group at the beginning of the evening, I have to then leave early and find my own way home in order to be on time to make my curfew. Literally all of my friends are allowed to stay out later than I am.
I believe asking for an hour extension to my curfew would be very fair, but I do not know how to address it with my parents without them immediately shutting it down. What should I do, or what can I try to do in my situation?
— The first one to leave,
via email
Dear The First One To Leave: Your letter does not address what your specific curfew hour is, but based upon the contents of your letter, I would agree that asking for an extra hour in the summertime seems reasonable. I agree with your premise because you’ve stated that you’ve not gotten into any trouble in the past and that literally all of your other friends have longer social hours in the summer during these outings.
However, your parents make their own rules, irrespective of what other parents allow their children to do. Therefore, you need to focus on keeping your parents happy, not complaining that “all the other kids get to stay out later.”
Be sure that if you have morning routines or responsibilities that if you were to be allowed a later curfew that you wouldn’t be then “sleeping in” and not following through on something you are supposed to do the next day.
Also, offer to provide extra communication with your parents, such as a quick text at the specific time your previous curfew was, and confirming that you’ll see them at home in an hour. Do explain to your parents that your transportation situation will be much smoother if you have an extra hour out when socializing this summer.
Finally, offer to do an extra chore or task around your family home or for your parents.
This offer to “exchange,” meaning that they give you an extra hour and you do something extra of value for your family, might demonstrate to your parents that you are not whining about your curfew but are in fact addressing it in a mature and reasonable way. Hopefully, you can negotiate an extension that everyone can feel comfortable with.