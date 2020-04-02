Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 17-year-old guy, and I really am attracted to a certain girl my age. I met her at the mall, and she seemed to be genuinely interested in me. I asked her for her telephone number, and she gave it to me and even asked me to call her sometime. Well, I decided that yesterday was the day. I called her, and we talked for about 15 minutes, and we got along great. We had a few good laughs, and we found that we have a lot in common. So, just before this call ended, I summoned my deepest courage to ask her on a date the following weekend. I heard a long pause on her end of the phone; I must admit it was uncomfortable. She then said that under different circumstances, she would love to go out with me, but she was going steady right now with a guy she really loved.
I was so shocked I nearly dropped my cellphone. I then caught my breath, dusted off my pride and asked her why she gave me her phone number and asked me to call her in the first place. She said it seemed like I was a friendly guy and she wanted us to be friends. The thing is, she said not a single word to me at that first meeting about only being friends. So, now I’m confused. What should I do? I really don’t want to be “just friends” with her. I find her attractive and fun, and I want to take her out on a date. What are my alternatives at this point?
— Stunned “New Friend,” via email
Dear Stunned ‘New Friend’: Send her a text and let her know to give you a call someday in the future when she isn’t going steady with another guy. Tell her that you wish to respect her existing relationship and that if you were in the other guy’s situation, you would appreciate the same consideration.
Let her know that if you had been an existing longtime friend of hers, things would be different, but since you met her with the intention of asking her out on dates, you feel it’s best to give her some space at this time.