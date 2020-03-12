Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m in the 12th grade and should graduate this coming June. I like school, and I’m a decent student but not an academic superstar. I’ve been thinking lately that I don’t like the idea that I won’t be in high school anymore. I’m not planning to attend college, and I’m worried that I won’t be able to find a job. Any suggestions you can provide will be appreciated.
— Jittery About the Real World, via email
Dear Jittery About The Real World: You’re not alone. Over the years, I’ve heard stories that some high school 12th graders even considered deliberately failing their classes so they won’t be forced to leave the familiar and comfortable surroundings of high school and be forced to venture out into the “real world,” as you put it. The fear of leaving high school can be overcome, and a good start is for teens to discuss the situation first with their parents and then to follow up with close friends, teachers and counselors.
Even though finding a job can be difficult and intimidating, this goal has been successfully achieved by millions of young people before you and will be achieved by millions in future years as well. To start, I suggest you seek employment in a field that interests you. It’s always easier to learn a new job that you find interesting instead of one you know very little about. Also consider your personality and skill set. Meet with your high school counselor to discuss this very matter. He or she will be able to guide you and provide you with some great suggestions. You should also network with fellow students and any adults you are familiar with. Do this right away so you have time to both look for future job openings and consider what types of jobs you’d like to try.
Finally, if you identify a field you’re really interested in, you might seek out a summer internship to work part time and evaluate that field. I’m confident that there are good opportunities in your community and that you will find one to begin your career journey with soon.