Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a girl who will be 18 in two weeks. While many of my girlfriends dream of planning the perfect career, finding the perfect guy and having the perfect family, I instead drift into daydreams of being in a wide-open space somewhere out in nature.
I do well in school and have a part time job as well, but what really makes me happy is to spend a day or two out on vacation in the wilderness somewhere — the more desolate, the better! Some of my friends even think I’m crazy when I speak about this out loud, and in fact one said I’m a “freak”!
Am I really off-kilter here, or is my desire natural? I know for sure there are only a few of my friends and acquaintances who think like I do on this topic. Why do you think I dream of getting back to nature so often?
— Girl Who Loves Wide-Open Spaces, Via Email
Dear Girl Who Loves Wide-Open Spaces: You likely find nature very calming, and you truly enjoy the feeling of escaping all of the hustle and bustle of city life, school, work and perhaps even social media. You’re somewhat of an old spirit, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. You are decidedly not a freak, rather you’re a naturalist with the ability to see and appreciate nature and all of her calming beauty and wonder. People go on vacation all of the time to get away from their busy lives, but too often they fall right back into their old routines without giving nature a second thought.
You, on the other hand, have not only the appreciation for nature but the desire to soak it up as much as possible. I suggest you seek out hiking clubs, blogs and websites where you might find like-minded people. Enjoying nature alongside the friendship of another individual who sees things the way you do would make for great opportunities to spend even a little more of your free time enjoying the great outdoors.