Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve been in an outstanding relationship for the past 15 months with a great guy, and things are going so well that I’ve actually been seriously thinking about a long-term future with him.
There is one thing that concerns me, however. He’s a recovering addict and he will be sober for two years this May. He did disclose this to me early on in our relationship, and his honesty and integrity during the time I’ve known him have been outstanding.
I’m worried of course that sometime after we are married, he might suffer a relapse. Do you think I can trust him over the long run? Does an average addict have a relapse or two — or even several — during their lifetime?
He told me that he had abandonment issues as a child, and he started hanging out with a very poor crowd that led him to try several drugs and to drink heavily during his teenage years. He’s now 22 and I’m 20, so we are both adults and can of course make our own decisions on who to spend time with and who to build a future with.
If it wasn’t for this one issue from his past, I’d have no doubt that he’s the right person for me.
— Love Him but Still Worried, via email
Dear Love Him But Still Worried: Every addict and/or alcoholic is unique even though they share many common themes in their lives. Your boyfriend can’t be accurately compared to statistics or to other people with addiction issues because he is a unique human being with his own life story and life experiences. He’s literally a sample size of one, and that’s too small for statistics to derive the answer you are seeking.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
