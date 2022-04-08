Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 16 years old, and it seems like every girl in my school gets their nails done at a nail salon at least once a month. The new, popular thing to do is to get gel or dip nails with pretty, artsy designs painted on them. I’ve done this a few times before myself, and I really enjoyed it as I feel so much better about myself when I can share in this experience with my friends.
My mom, however, thinks that getting my nails done is way too expensive to do regularly. I get paid an allowance, so I’m technically allowed to use my money however I choose, but she makes me feel bad about this spending habit. I’ll admit that getting manicures done on a monthly basis is quite expensive, but is it really a luxury I should give up when it seems like every girl my age is doing it? I’d feel left out if I stopped following this trend, plus I no longer like the way that my nails look unpainted.
— It’s my guilty pleasure, via email
Dear It’s My Guilty Pleasure: Indeed, you’re correct that once you receive your allowance, you can spend it where and how you wish. However, it might be wise to keep your mother happy as well, in the name of family harmony.
Why not ask her if she can help you find a part-time babysitting job or even a weekend job so that you’ll have a bit more of a discretionary budget? This way, your “indulgence” wouldn’t take the bulk of your allowance. I also suggest that if you could get a part-time job that you have your mother set you up with a savings account so that you can learn to budget your money and only spend a portion of it. This is a life skill that will pay you excellent dividends later in life if you can learn it well at a young age.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a young lady who is a pretty good student, if I don’t say so myself. I’ve been successful in all kinds of classes because I do the work and take my studying seriously.
I know you’re a former educator, so I have a question for you: Why do some teachers assign tons of homework while others barely scratch the surface in this area? It’s really noticeable to me and it has me thinking as to why this is. I’m still puzzled and haven’t figured it out yet.
— Serious student, via email
Dear Serious Student: Some teachers, in my experience as an administrator, wish to develop a reputation for being serious or “hard” so that students will know early on that the class will be challenging. However, other teachers don’t worry as much about homework and instead focus on the quality and interaction of the classroom discussions during the learning process.
Reading assignments should typically be limited to 30 minutes out of respect for other classes students are taking simultaneously. Assigning too much homework can actually do more harm than good.
Education should be challenging and interactive, not burdensome and something that students dread.