Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 19-year-old guy and I just finished my first year of college. Over the course of the last year, I developed a solid group of friends that I really like spending time with and that I’m looking forward to hanging out with over this summer.
What’s gnawing on me, however, is that over the past several months I’ve developed a huge crush on one of the girls in my “friends” group, and after finally mustering up the courage to ask her out a couple of weeks ago, she rejected me and told me that she only views me as a friend. Now I’m extremely disappointed by her lack of interest in me, but I want to respect her choice and not force anything on her, as I already feel self-conscious enough as it is.
The problem, however, is that she’s one of the core people in my friend group, and I see her all the time! The more I see her now, the more I find myself wishing that she was interested in me, and I can barely stand to be around her because of how desperately I want to be with her.
How can I possibly be just a friend with this girl when I still have such strong feelings for her? Must I avoid her and change social circles in order to protect myself from feeling hurt and disappointed all of the time?
— Beyond smitten, via email
Dear Beyond Smitten: Do not avoid or step away from this social circle! Life is full of disappointments and frustrations, so use this experience to further your learning curve in life. The good news is you still get to socialize with this girl and all of the other friends you have in this group.
Focus on being the best friend you can and follow your instincts not to push this particular lady any further into going on a date with you. She may never change her mind or feel any differently about you, but there is a very small percentage of a chance that she might over time. Be respectful, give her space and live your life as you normally do. Be yourself and relax. She knows you have interest in her now, so if anything is to change for her going forward, she can approach you again anytime to give you a chance to know her better. And even if she doesn’t, she might be a person who can introduce you to another girl who might be interested in dating you.
Appreciate the fact that you think she’s awesome, and then leave it there. You’ll gain nothing by obsessing over her constantly, so do your utmost to think about this situation intellectually and act accordingly going forward. Finally, don’t avoid her in the group. Smile, speak to her and be a perfect, calm gentleman in all of your future interactions. She will appreciate that, and you will hone your skills at dealing with your emotions as a worthy bonus toward your own interpersonal development.