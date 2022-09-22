Dear Dr. Wallace:

My mom says I have shortcomings and should come to terms with them. Is she right about this? For example, she always tells me that I procrastinate and that I’m way too casual when it comes to looking out for my personal safety when I go out with a group of friends.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.