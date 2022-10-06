Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m now a sophomore in college and I’m 20 years old. An unusual thing happened at the end of last week. As I was on campus, I noticed a guy who was studying at an outdoor table and for some reason I kept looking at him and couldn’t stop looking at him.
I walked around behind and to the side of him to get a different angle, and again I had to keep looking! Finally, after about 30 seconds I realized who he was!
I literally made an audible gasp under my breath as I slowly studied the lines of his face and noticed that he was a boy who went to high school with me, and he had this awkward kind of crush on me years ago.
Back then he gave me a few homemade gifts at school, and he always went out of his way to talk to me even though he was quite socially immature. I remember thinking about how brave he was to just walk right up to me, since I was a popular junior at that point. I had a flourishing social life including a few different guys that I dated regularly. He was only a sophomore that year, so he was not even in my grade.
Needless to say, his mild infatuation with me back then went nowhere, but I was polite to him, and I would take the time to talk to him occasionally at school back then, but I also went out of my way to make sure he didn’t get the wrong impression.
Now here I am, well over three years later, and my circumstances have changed. Although I was quite popular in high school, none of my relationships bloomed into something more by the time I reached college. I got busier and busier studying and working, so I’ve dated less and less the past few years.
So, I’m guessing this guy is now a freshman at my university, and he’s obviously matured quite a bit as he appeared to be studying quite hard. His physique has filled out and he’s grown into a tall and attractive young man.
It’s strange, but now I find myself wanting to go up and introduce myself to him. However, I’m quite self-conscious whenever I think about it. He never did see me staring at him last week, so I don’t think he even knows I’m attending the same university that he is. Should I just forget about this long-ago situation and return to my studies, or do you think I should strike up a conversation and see how he’s doing these days? If he’s not dating anyone steadily right now, I’m the type of person that might even ask him out! But again, I feel this queasy nervousness ever since I realized who he is and how we knew each other back then. What do you think?
— A Blast From My Past, via email
A Blast From My Past: Absolutely reintroduce yourself to him the next chance you get! At the very least the two of you can reminisce and talk for a bit about your high school days. The good news is that you were polite to him back then and I trust he appreciated that even though he never had a chance to ask you out in those days.
You don’t have to ask him any personal questions about his current situation at all, but instead you might ask him about his studies, the major he is interested in and how often he studies by the food court. You might then ask him if you could study with him there sometime for an hour or so. I’ll bet he would like that no matter what else is going on in his life right now.
And you likely feel a bit flustered because you now see him in a very different light and perhaps you even find him attractive in his current state of maturity. I suggest that you engage him in some dialogue, keep everything casual and proceed slowly until you find out more. At some point you’ll get a better idea about his situation and at the very least you two can resume what was once a fledgling friendship.