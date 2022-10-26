My best friend and I are both 16 and we often feel like we are twins. We seem to do everything together, both at high school and during our free time. We are not really related to each other, but I’ve often told her that I wished she really were my real sister.
I have two younger brothers, and she has one older brother who is 18 and occasionally gives us a ride home after school. I never really thought much about her brother, but the other day at school I heard some other kids talking about him. They were saying that he’s a major pothead! One even said his nickname with his friends is Blunt!
I was completely unaware of this, but now that I think about it, he often has bloodshot eyes, and he is very mellow all the time. He even moves quite slowly, more slowly than most people. So, the next time I saw him, when he gave us a ride home from school, I gathered up my courage and asked him when he dropped me off at my house if he ever smoked cannabis. He looked right at me and said, “Yes, I love it. I smoke it every single day!” I was shocked, so I just said, “Well, thanks for the ride.”
A long time ago my parents told me that I could never accept a ride from anyone who had been drinking or doing drugs of any kind. So far, I have not said anything to anyone about this, not even my best friend. So, what I want to ask you is: Is it a problem that he is smoking cannabis every day? By this I mean, does he have some in his system when he’s driving us home? I want to honor my promise to my parents, but I don’t want to be a prude about a little smoking, either. What do you advise?
— Unsure About This, via email
Dear Unsure About This: You promised your parents that you would never accept a ride from anyone that had been drinking or doing drugs -- since these types of drivers are impaired. Smoking cannabis or consuming it in any manner also causes a driver of a motor vehicle to experience impairment. This is often not as severe of an impairment as a legally drunk driver or one that was using narcotics would experience.
But cannabis causes a slower reaction time for those using the substance, therefore it is not safe to accept a ride in a vehicle when the driver has recently consumed cannabis. There was a recent national campaign that stated “buzzed driving is under-the-influence driving” to point this very fact out to those who engage in medicinal or recreational use of marijuana or cannabis products of any kind.
At this point I would strongly advise you not to take any further rides from your best friend’s brother. And you should also point this out to her as well; be sure she’s aware of the potential danger she is exposing herself to.
You mentioned that her older brother only “occasionally” gave you girls a ride home. From now on, I suggest that you both decline his offers and simply find your way home another way.