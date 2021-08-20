Dear Dr. Wallace:
I graduated from my high school this past June and I’m now 18. I took some time off to enjoy my summer in July and now, here in mid-August, I’ve just made my first “adult decision” by enlisting in the Marines!
When I told my mom and dad, they were not happy with my decision, to put it mildly. My father’s face got pretty red, and my mom even cried. I probably should have discussed it with my parents first, but I did take a lot of time to think about what I wanted to do after I graduated, and this is it.
I’m happy with my decision and now am very unlikely to change my mind. I do want my parents on my side and hope they will eventually support me in my decision. Is it possible for me to get them to do this?
— Ready for My New Challenge, via email
Dear Ready For My New Challenge: Along with millions of your fellow citizens, I support your decision to serve your country, and we all thank you in advance for your upcoming service.
Sit down with your parents and let them know how you made this important decision.
They deserve to know what your reasons are. Now, I’m not saying that you have to debate them or even convince them to see it your way. I’m simply suggesting that you take the time to calmly explain your thinking, as I feel they deserve to know and understand where you are coming from.
I’m sure they will support you and miss you while you’re gone, but in time they will not only support you, but also be very proud of you.