Dear Dr. Wallace:
The teen years are when most people learn to drive and accept the responsibility of maintaining good behind-the-wheel attitudes and behaviors. My father is an insurance agent and always reminds me what to do if I have an accident while driving my car. I keep a copy of his tips in the glove compartment of my car, and I hope your teen readers will clip this column out and put it in their car in case they have an accident. Here they are:
• Help the injured. If anyone is injured, help them only to the extent you are qualified. Do not move anyone unnecessarily, as neck and back injuries are difficult to detect and any movement could cause permanent spinal damage or paralysis; injured people should be moved only if they are in greater danger staying where they are.
• Place flares and flags. Place flares and flags you might have so other traffic can move easily past the scene and avoid further accidents. If the police have not arrived, direct traffic (if necessary and possible) until they do. Again, tell others what you want them to do for everyone’s safety; do not be afraid to act!
• Exchange information. Collect the facts. Give your name, address, license number and insurance company to the other parties involved, and obtain the same information from them. Be sure to note the names of the injured and the extent of their injuries. Get the names and addresses of any witnesses who are available at the scene.
• Call your insurance company. Shortly thereafter, file a report with them.
• File a police report. Regardless of the extent of damages or injuries, it is wise to file a report with the police. This should be done within 48 hours. All states have a dollar amount for damages that, when exceeded, requires you to file an accident report. (This is true even if your vehicle is the only one involved and if nothing else has been damaged.) Find out what your state legal limit is, as you will be prosecuted if you do not file and the damages exceed that amount.
— Insurance Agent’s Daughter, via email
Dear Insurance Agent’s Daughter: Thank you and your father for this useful information. I already put a copy of this in my car’s glove compartment, hoping that I will never have to use it. Many other readers would be wise to follow this advice if and when they ever need it.