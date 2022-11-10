Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a senior in high school and I’m usually finished with my classes about 2 p.m. each day. I’m a good student and I’m working hard to get good grades so I can get into the college of my choice.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a senior in high school and I’m usually finished with my classes about 2 p.m. each day. I’m a good student and I’m working hard to get good grades so I can get into the college of my choice.
I’d like to work part time on the weekdays and weekends to start earning money for the holidays and for my ever-expanding social life.
My father, however, does not want me to work at all since he feels it may hurt my grades. How can I convince him that I can do both successfully?
— I’d Like a Job, via email
Dear I’d Like A Job: To convince your father you’ll need to “bring him into the picture” of your study habits and responsibilities. Sit him down and show him exactly what classes you have, what tests you are preparing for, the papers you must write and so forth.
Then each week, every couple of days, update him on the progress you’re making. Demonstrate to him that you have extra time available that you would like to utilize once you have successfully completed your study preparations.
In the beginning, you can address this principle by taking on a few extra chores around the house while continuing to show him that you have fully prepared for your classroom responsibilities.
At the appropriate time, you can ask him to trade out those extra chores around the house and spend those hours instead at a job where you can earn some money on your own. If you approach this process in a step-by-step, gradual way, I trust you can convince your father to see exactly how you can accomplish both of your goals simultaneously.
Dear Dr. Wallace: In one of my health classes in high school, our instructor points out that it’s very important to achieve a healthy weight and body image by eating properly and exercising regularly.
This teacher stresses that both are equally important and that they work well in tandem and basically feed into each other for the maximum benefits to the individual. This sounds great, but most teens I know can barely do only one or the other of these two functions to a reasonable level.
So, if a teen were only to master one or the other of these two skills, which would you feel is more important and would therefore be the most likely to lead a teen toward a healthy weight?
— Home Economics Student, via email
Dear Home Economics Student: I feel the age range of the individuals makes a difference with the answer to this question. For older adults, healthy eating may be more important to overall weight levels. But for teenagers, a regular, vigorous yet safe regular exercise program that is adhered to five or six days a week would likely be better. Your question was for teens, so I’ll select the exercise for this age range.
Even a bit of overeating or eating fattening foods would most likely be mainly offset by vigorous regular exercise during the teen years. Many teens watch television, streaming videos or spend time on their cellphones for several hours a day. If some or most of those hours were devoted to serious exercise instead, the results would not only be palpable, but welcome every time a teen on this type of exercise program passes by a mirror.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The “Return of the Jedi” Star Wars score swelled, lifted by the direction of guest conductor Jim Bishop, whose long-robed Jedi costume complimented the moment well.
William Taylor was busily filling sandbags Tuesday at the Ballard Recreation Center parking lot to avoid a repeat of the damage his home suffered during Hurricane Irma.
Glynn County Public Works has set up sand piles at three locations for county residents to use to fill sandbags.
Glynn County voters approved SPLOST 2022 by a narrow margin Tuesday, passing it in a 51.4% to 48.6% vote.
Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire …
For golf enthusiasts, there’s no bigger thrill than meeting the athletes who appear on the greens. And one local event will soon offer that very opportunity — and for a good cause.