Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 13 years old and my best friend is very important to me. I don’t have any brothers or sisters to talk to or hang out with, so I rely on my best friend a lot for my social interactions with kids my own age.
My best friend started hanging out with other friends that I don’t know, and although I was not told that I’m excluded from joining in with their conversations, I feel uncomfortable because I don’t know them.
Why am I becoming jealous that my one close friend also hangs out with others? She and I are still really good friends, but it seems like she has lots of friends and I only have her.
— Just One Friend, via email
Dear Just One Friend: You have developed an attachment to her because you don’t presently have other outlets to socialize with teens near your age. I suggest that you do your best to drop your guard and ask your current friend to introduce you to a few of her other friends.
Once this happens, simply be polite and do much more listening than talking in the group at first. Find out what their interests are and how their personalities seem to interact. Then, if you’re comfortable in time, join the conversations slowly by talking a bit about subjects you know they are interested in. This is the best way to feel comfortable in social environments. In time, hopefully some of these new acquaintances of yours will take an interest in getting to know you better and will ask you what you like to do with your free time, for example.
Remember you already have one friend in this group, so relax and feel confident that you fit in. I trust in time you’ll have many casual friends, and at least one or two new close ones too.