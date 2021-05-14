Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m still not attending school in person due to COVID-19.
I finished my freshman year and had good grades, but socially, I missed out on everything. I always feel different from my peers at school, but the past year has been my very worst year ever. I feel that most of the girls are prettier and more popular than I am, and they’re more interested in dating than making new friends. Everyone seems to be sticking with the friends they already have, especially since there aren’t organized social activities.
I know I have some self-confidence issues, but I can’t ask my parents for advice. They would just say to “ask kids to come to our house to study,” or something. I’d look like a big dork if I did that. I need a different strategy.
— Socially Distanced, via email
Dear Socially Distanced: The good news is that you can start right now, today, to work on improving your self-confidence. Get involved with activities within your community, particularly volunteering. You can and will meet new friends of all ages, and at the same time, you’ll be doing something good. It’s one of the best ways to meet new people when you feel lonely and isolated.
This pandemic has been quite hard on everyone, and I feel for teens around the world who have had their education and social lives so severely disrupted. I hope that the world will return to its normal state soon, but in the meantime, absolutely become proactive in your search to improve your community and your own social life.