Dear Dr. Wallace:
During the COVID-19 quarantine these past several months, something weird has happened to me. I’m a girl of 17, and almost every week, I have leg cramps!
About once or twice a week, I seem to wake up with my calf super tight, like it’s wound into a tight ball. It really hurts, too! I never had this problem before, and I’ve asked my parents and brother and sister, and none of them has had any leg cramps at all.
I do admit that this whole COVID-19 situation has me more stressed out than the rest of my family, but I’m not sure if that’s why I’m getting cramps or if it’s because I’m eating or drinking something that is causing it. What can I do?
— All Cramped Up,
via email
Dear All Cramped Up: Sadly, most of the time, no apparent cause for night leg cramps is identified. In general, night leg cramps are likely to be related to muscle fatigue.
I agree that nocturnal leg cramps are painful; I’ve experienced a few myself here and there over the years. For most people who experience them, these cramps tend to come and go and not be persistent.
Forcefully stretching the contracted muscle often relieves the pain, so when you have an occurrence, do your best to fully stretch your affected leg out as far as possible, even though it will be uncomfortable at first.
Several conditions, such as kidney failure and diabetic nerve damage, are known to sometimes cause night leg cramps. But if you have one of these problems, you’re most likely aware of it and have additional symptoms other than only night leg cramps.
Restless legs syndrome is sometimes confused with night leg cramps, but it’s a separate condition. In general, pain is not a main feature of this syndrome.
In any case, continue to monitor your situation carefully, and do see your family doctor if these cramps persist.