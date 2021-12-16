Dear Dr. Wallace:
I want an important life goal/dream of mine to come true, so I’m trying to think of ways I can set up my nightly dreams so that they can help my new reality to manifest as soon as possible. I’m already thinking quite seriously about my future; my dreams and goals are both personal and career oriented.
I do want to achieve very specific goals, so I know that I need to work hard during my daytime hours toward these targets, but I’m also looking for ways to boost my odds of success as much as possible.
— Small Girl With Very Big Dreams, via email
Dear Small Girl With Big Dreams: Our nightly dreams are indeed interesting, and the human subconscious is very, very interesting to study. I don’t believe it hurts at all to hope that you will dream of your future successes during your sleeping hours, but I think there is an even better avenue for you to pursue in this regard.
If your dream is to be a doctor, for example, you can study and work hard and go to school to become a doctor someday. If and when you do, your dream will then have come true.
A suggestion I have that could potentially help you along the way is to consider the field of positive visualization. Basically, this means to visualize seeing yourself already practicing as a successful doctor in your field, to stick with my simple example. You would also visualize graduating high school with excellent grades so that you can qualify to be accepted into a medical school. You can also visualize your college days, your medical studies and the requisite internships and residencies you’ll need to achieve as interim steps towards your goal.
Utilizing visualization will give you a proactive way to help move yourself toward your specific goals, and then any related nightly dreams you may have will then even further accentuate your overall feeling of pending future success.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m currently 18 years old and will be 19 in February. I have a boyfriend, and the two of us are sexually active. Therefore I’d like to get access to birth control at this time.
Do I have to have my parents’ permission to do this, as I currently still live at their home?
— Want To Plan Ahead,
Via Email
Dear Want To Plan Ahead: There is no age limit for accessing any form of birth control including condoms. Recent studies indicate that one in five female 18-year-olds are on birth control.
Please understand that no method of birth control is foolproof short of abstinence.