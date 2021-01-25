I’m 17, and the guy I had been dating for the past six months had been pressuring me to take our relationship into the physically intimate realm for several weeks. Finally, he wore me down and I “went all the way” with him one evening. I guess I also wanted to experience it — sex — for myself, so I convinced myself that I was ready and that “everyone was doing it” so it was really no big deal.
Well, literally two minutes after our intimacy ended, I regretted going down the physical path with this guy. I actually summoned the courage to tell him that I wasn’t ready, and he immediately got very mad and agitated and we broke up right then and there! Talk about a first time turning into a bad experience!
Anyhow, I am trying to forgive myself and move on with my life at this point. The way I look at it, what’s done is done. At least I’ve had no pangs at all about wanting to get back together with him. I now feel as though he’s the last guy on earth with whom I’d ever want to go out on a date.
My question for you is: How come I didn’t feel this way before we had sex? Up to that point, our relationship felt roughly like the handful of other relationships I had had with a few boys since I turned 16 and was allowed to date. Looking back, I’m disappointed and saddened that I didn’t see the warning signs that this guy was an insincere jerk at his core. Now my lifelong memory of my first intimate experience will always be a really lousy one that I’ll likely never get over.
— Deflated, Not Elated, via email
Dear Deflated, Not Elated: Losing one’s virginity is not a memorable positive experience for many young ladies, nor, surprisingly, for a fair number of young men — especially after the realization that a poor choice for a first partner was made.
Many young people of both genders report that their first sexual experience was awkward and anticlimactic.
The good news here is that you’ve realized you made a mistake and you feel that mistake deeply enough for it to have made a profound impact on you going forward. My suggestion is now to return to your former self, the one that dated platonically.