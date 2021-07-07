Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a hard time remembering people’s names. Do you have any suggestions on how I can remember a person’s name when I get introduced to someone new? I’m constantly embarrassing myself because literally thirty seconds after I hear a new person’s name, I forget it!
Sometimes when I’m in the presence of friends, they can “bail me out” by quietly refreshing my memory, but when I’m alone with someone new, I’m petrified that I’ll forget their name!
— Need a better memory,
via email
Dear Need A Better Memory: To start, always repeat the other person’s name out loud once you’re introduced. Seek to connect this name to someone or something you already know that goes by the same — or very similar — name.
It’s also advisable to focus on any one particular feature that you notice about the person you’ve just met. This visual can likely help you to access your memory quicker as well. Finally, repeat the name at the end of the conversation one final time. This helps to cement the connection in your mind.
The key is concentration. Concentrate early on to connect a feature from this individual to the name — and the name to someone or something that you already know of.
Everyone at one time or another forgets someone’s name. If you end up entirely stuck, it is polite and acceptable to ask for the person’s name a second time. Just be sure to do so with a genuine smile, look them in the eyes and apologize. Do be sure to repeat the name immediately upon hearing it again!
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m an only child and about to turn 18 in a few weeks. I’m hoping this birthday will set me free a bit!
My mom is really strict. When I’m 18, I’m considered an adult. She can’t ask me where I’m going or what I’m doing every time I leave the house, can she? Adults have privacy rights, don’t they?
— Can’t wait to be an adult,
via email
Dear Can’t Wait To Be An Adult: Have a discussion with your mother in advance of you turning 18 and determine “new” house rules in certain areas that might be appropriate for each of you.
These rules would include any communications that are necessary like chores, rent, bills and expectations. Don’t forget, if you live in your mother’s home, you live under her rules. The key for you, in my opinion, would be to gradually gain a bit more personal freedom and privacy over time while still maintaining a healthy relationship with your mother.
Don’t be brash or pushy with her just because you’re soon going to be one year older. Yes, you’ll be an adult in the eyes of the law, but you are still a teenager and a young person finding your way in life.