Dear Dr. Wallace:

My father and mother got divorced two years ago. They are both good parents and even though I live with my mom, my dad does keep in touch, and he stays active in my life.

— Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney Debbie Britt has become a trusted legal resource in the Golden Isles since moving her practice here in 2016. She combines her 32 years’ experience as a practicing Georgia attorney with her love of people and community to provide a caring experience for her Elder Law …