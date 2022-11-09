I’m sad to inform you that I’ve gotten myself into some trouble and now I’m grounded. I’m a senior in high school, and a fellow student convinced me to “skip school” one day last week so that we could hang out with some college friends we both know who invited us to a music festival that’s about a two-hour drive away from our town.
It was a Friday, so we didn’t think it was much of a big deal. I did write a fake note from my father and turned that in to the school administration office on Monday morning. I thought that was the end of things, but on Wednesday I got called into the principal’s office. Apparently, somebody claimed to have seen my friend and I at the music festival around lunchtime last Friday and the word got back to my school. Our principal noted that both my friend and I had “excuse notes” on Monday morning to cover for the previous Friday, so he felt sure that whoever saw us was correct.
I was planning to deny the whole affair, but early on in my conversation, our principal informed me that my friend had already confessed and told him that he was the driver to the festival and that he was the one who convinced me to go. My friend also stated that skipping school was not my idea.
My parents were also unhappy, and my father has grounded me for seven weeks! He told me he selected seven weeks because I missed seven hours of school on Friday. That means he’s grounding me one full week for every hour of school that I missed on that one single day. I think I should have to do extra chores or even have my allowance cut for a while, but seven weeks being grounded is excessive! I feel this is unfair. Do you agree with my father or with me?
— I Got Caught, via email
Dear I Got Caught: I feel in your case that being grounded for a period of time is more appropriate than cutting your allowance and even doing extra chores. I feel that since you took unauthorized time away from school, your parents absolutely have the right to take some of your time away from you.
However, I also agree that seven weeks of being grounded is a harsh punishment for a senior in high school. I’m sure you have a busy social life, might even work part time and your ability to socialize during your final year of high school holds great value to you. I suggest you approach your father with a compromise. Ask him if you can reduce the length of your grounding if you exhibit good behavior, true contrition and a willingness to do extra homework, extra chores or anything else that would help your family, your neighbors, your community or your education.
If you’re lucky, your parents might agree to cut the length of your grounding in half, or at least limit it to four weeks.
