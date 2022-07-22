Dear Dr. Wallace:
I recently started working a new job that pays well and that I’ve really grown to enjoy. I got my first paycheck and it seemed like I spent most of it immediately shopping and spending time with my friends.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I recently started working a new job that pays well and that I’ve really grown to enjoy. I got my first paycheck and it seemed like I spent most of it immediately shopping and spending time with my friends.
I want to be better with saving my money while also being able to enjoy the money that I have worked for. What budgeting practices should I implement? I’m still a teenager in case you were wondering!
— New Employee, via email
Dear New Employee: Congratulations! Working for your own funds is a very satisfying endeavor especially when you enjoy the type of work you’re engaged in. I recommend that you start by having a parent, relative or friend refer you to a local bank or financial institution they use to open an account with. Be sure to speak with the employees at this institution to acquire the right account that will minimize monthly fees due to balances below a particular threshold. You may or may not wish to set up a checking account in addition to a savings account. In today’s world there are many financial options, so find one that works well for your situation. Some organizations have “brick-and-mortar” buildings and locations while others operate online only. Go with the one that best suits your needs as long as you can check it out and be sure it’s reputable.
Next, set a goal to save a certain percentage of your earnings. For some this might be 20%, 25% or even 50% or more. Aim to keep your savings building up and resist the temptation to withdraw your savings simply to spend more money for present desires on the shopping trips and outings with friends you’re spending funds on now.
If you find that you wish you had a bit more discretionary funds to spend, don’t lower your percentage of savings; instead seek to work more hours or days if possible! Learning to save and budget your own personal capital is a tremendous skill to build as a young person.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Brunswick plans to install a new pedestrian and bike bridge over the marsh along U.S. 17, courtesy of a Georgia Department of Transportation grant.
Saturday’s long-overdue ribbon cutting ceremony for the Glynn County Animal Services building will be a family affair.
A local collaboration that brings early learning resources to Glynn County youth recently earned recognition for its outstanding community-based efforts.
Tourism in the Golden Isles continues to set records, but the pace is slowing as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The municipal government wants Brunswick to be a pet-friendly city but not at the expense of the town’s cleanliness.
Lora Pavlenko never believed Russia would invade her county.