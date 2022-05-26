Dear Dr. Wallace:
How do I know if it’s reasonable for me to ask for a raise at my job? I’m in college and have been working a part-time job for about a year now. Over the course of the year, I’ve received one raise, but I still feel as though I’m quite underpaid for what I do. I put a lot of effort and energy into my job, and I try to do everything with excellence. In fact, I often find myself thinking that if it wasn’t for me, not as many things would happen effectively and less success would be achieved.
There’s a reason that I’m hesitant to press this issue, however. My boss is a penny-pincher through and through, and I feel like since he already gave me a modest raise at the very beginning of this year, he wouldn’t appreciate me asking for another one. On the other hand, since then my hours have increased, and my responsibilities are now way beyond what I was doing back in January when I received that modest increase.
I’m paying to put myself through college and with all of the daily expenses I’m responsible for, I really could use some extra money. Should I even bother asking for another raise or will doing that only leave me feeling embarrassed, and potentially cause my boss to view me unfavorably?
— Underpaid Worker,
via email
Dear Underpaid Worker: There is nothing wrong at all in asking for a merit pay increase in your situation. Your hours worked and your responsibilities within the business have increased dramatically since January.
Of course, no matter how you ask for a raise it might still be declined, so I’d think about how much you enjoy this job and how attached you feel you are to it. Do some research to see if you qualify for similar jobs in your area and check out what the pay scales are at those companies.
Once you’ve done this, you’ll be in a position to evaluate both your worth as an employee and your marketability in terms of looking for another job if you elect to do that.
Your boss sounds like the type of person who likes to keep expenses down, perhaps even compulsively, almost via automatic reflex. To engage this type of individual successfully, you need to present your case with facts and statistics. Take that research you’ve done and show him what others in this industry are earning and then point out to him all you do during your average workday at this time.