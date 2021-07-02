Dear Dr. Wallace:
I love cartoons and watch them whenever I can. My mom tells me they’re only for little kids and that I’m wasting my life. I’m 14 years old and I turn 15 in August. I fully confess that I enjoy watching them, and I personally don’t see any problem with this. Some kids like to watch violent movies, and others play video games for hours and hours every day. Some kids watch Vine and YouTube videos all day.
I simply like to relax and not think about anything when I watch a few cartoons. It’s like an escape for me from my busy school schedule and social life.
Do you think I have a problem? Am I really too old to watch them? Am I harming myself or stunting my emotional growth? Please tell it to me straight!
— Big Fan of Cartoons, via email
Dear Big Fan Of Cartoons: If you get good grades and have an outside social life, I do not see a problem watching a few cartoons here and there to make you happy and help you to relax. Every teen likes to find a way to unwind a bit, and it appears you’ve found your niche.
But, if your grades and social life are suffering because of your time spent watching cartoons, there is a problem. This also applies to all of the other activities you listed such as movies and video games. A successful teen should seek to balance out school, social and personal time such that he or she can be happy and successful in each.