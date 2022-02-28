Dear Dr. Wallace:
My best friend and I both applied to our dream college. Over the past several months, we’ve shared our hopes and dreams that we would both be accepted and could enjoy our college days together.
Our plan almost worked out. But in this case, “almost” is not so good for me. Why? Because she was accepted to this great university, and I wasn’t. Of course, my first reaction was to be very happy for her since she’s such a great friend. I expressed my heartfelt pride and happiness for her, and she very graciously accepted my best wishes in an appropriately muted manner, given I did experience the same fate.
But now that a few weeks have passed and so has the initial shock, I’ve found myself experiencing intense feelings of both jealousy and frustration. She is, and I believe always will be, a good friend of mine. But there’s no doubt that we won’t be as close now that we will be attending two different universities. In my case, I am happy to report that I did receive acceptance at my second college of choice, so I still have quite a bit to be thankful for.
We were both very good students in high school together, with barely a whisker of difference between us academically. She’s just a touch better at mathematics, and I’m slightly better at writing than she is, but in both cases it’s truly splitting hairs to distinguish the differences between our skill sets.
This has left me both puzzled and quite frustrated. I’m having a hard time getting over my disappointment. Any ideas on how I can best handle and hopefully resolve my intense feelings of jealousy and frustration?
— Just missed out,
via email
Dear Just Missed Out: Life is full of ups and downs, challenges and frustrations. I’m sorry that this specific big dream of yours didn’t work out — at least as you had hoped that it would.
But keep in mind that sometimes new opportunities blossom out of what at first appears to be a great letdown or disappointing event. You truly don’t know what lies in front of you academically and socially at the college that did accept you — and it’s one that you also have spoken very highly of. It’s part of the human experience to feel frustration, but the human spirit is resilient and I trust that you’ll soon find new and exciting challenges and opportunities that you’ll eagerly embrace. It’s a cliche for sure, but now is the time you should look forward, not backward.
Do keep in touch with your good friend at the other school, and root for her success, but apply the bulk of your focus to the landscape that will be unfurling in front of you.