Dear Dr. Wallace:
I just moved to Vancouver at the beginning of this current school year. For a long time, I was pretty much a “loner” at school, but recently, I met this really nice guy. We talked for a few days, and then he finally asked me out. I was ecstatic. But the very next day, I came crashing back to reality. This boy told me he couldn’t go out with me because he was actually going steady with another girl who lives in another town, but he said he still wanted to be friends. I agreed.
Well, he calls me every night, and we talk sometimes for hours. At school, he looks for me, and we spend our free time together. He treats me like his girlfriend but not when it comes to romance. I really like him! I dream about him at night and daydream about him during the day. It’s a frustrating situation, and I’m at a loss as to what do about it.
— Unsatisfied, Vancouver, Washington
Dear Unsatisfied: It’s time to have a heart-to-heart chat with this young man. Tell him that you care for him and it’s obvious that he cares for you. Ask if he has serious feelings for the girl he is going steady with. If he says yes, then tell him to spend more time calling her and stop spending so much time with you. Let him know that if they are still a couple, it’s disrespectful to her for him to be spending so much time with you.
If he says no, then tell him it’s time to be honest and break up with her and start going out with you, as you would enjoy him being truly free without it impacting another person. Sometimes being direct is the best thing for a fledgling friendship that contains overtones of a potentially more serious romantic relationship.