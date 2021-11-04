Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve had the same best friend in school for the last five years; we’re now seniors in high school together. I want to go to college and I’m trying to get accepted to the university of my choice.
My friend, meanwhile, hasn’t made up her mind on what she wants to do. I get better grades than my friend does because I study really hard and she spends her evenings out partying.
We have a class together and I don’t want to show her my grades or tell her my overall GPA because I think it’ll hurt her feelings. Do I have to share my grades with my friend, even if it will likely make her feel bad?
— Don’t Want to Embarrass My Friend, via email
Dear Don’t Want To Embarrass My Friend: Some students are obsessed with their grades and are naturally very diligent and even at times competitive. Others are more comfortable with a casual approach to grades.
There is no benefit for you to share your grades with your friend other than to show her what’s possible with hard work and diligence. If she asks, you can say that you don’t want to show off and leave it at that. She’ll then understand that you are achieving good grades but are not rubbing them in her face.
If she persists, ask her to spend a few evenings studying with you and tell her you can show her how to get better grades by applying herself more regularly to her studies.
In the end it doesn’t really matter because you’re not competing with her; you study harder, and your grades show it. You’re truly competing with yourself to get the most out of your own abilities that you can, and I commend you on your success.