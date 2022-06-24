Dear Dr. Wallace:
School is now out, and my mom just told me I have to watch my younger sister all summer because my mom works full-time, and we don’t have the money for day care for my sister. This means it’s like I have to be her nanny all summer!
I’m now 16 and she’s only 11, so we don’t have too much in common since she’s so young. She’s a good little sister, but I also view her as an anchor! It’s like I’m anchored to our house all day until mom gets home around 4:30 p.m.
I want to do stuff with my friends like go to the mall and to the movies or even our public pool, but I can’t. None of my friends have to stay home with their younger siblings, so what can I do in this situation?
— Anchored at Home All Summer, via email
Dear Anchored: Your family is in a different situation than your friends’ families are.
Your family truly needs your most valuable assistance at this time.
My suggestion for you is to plan most of your social activities for the weekends and after 4:30 p.m. when your mother is home to take direct care of your younger sister.
Ask your mother if she can allow you a little more flexibility in the evenings and weekends for your social schedule.
I trust she very much appreciates what you are doing for your younger sister, so it’s entirely logical that she will allow you some flexibility once she is present in the home after her work shifts end.
Sometimes life isn’t fair, or does not appear to be fair, but you are providing an
important role in your younger sister’s life at this time: to both look out for her and to socialize with her while your mother is at work. Be as creative as you can in coming up with some fun activities you can do together with your little sister. I’m sure you can have some fun times and create an even stronger bond with her than you already have.
Remember, she’ll be looking up to you her entire life, and it won’t be long until the two of you are adults and have much more in common than you currently have today.