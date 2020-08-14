Dear Dr. Wallace:
My daddy was a very bad guy for most of his life. My mom, my younger sister and I were all actually happy when he was sent to prison for four years about three-and-a-half years ago. Well, the four years will be up right before Christmas this year, as he is getting out and wants to return to our house. We heard this from his brother (my uncle), who visited him a few weeks ago.
Right before he was arrested and sent to prison, my parents were divorced. My mother has worked hard ever since to give us a safe home. Now things are crazy with COVID-19, and I hear that many prisoners have contracted the virus, so I’m afraid that if my father comes over to our house after he gets out, he might pass this plague to one or all of us.
I’m only 16 and just starting out in life, so I don’t want our father to return to our house, no matter how much he says that his life has changed. My mother doesn’t know what to do. She has gone to our church pastor, and he advised her not to allow her ex-husband to return to our home.
We want him to do well in life once he gets out, but I must tell you that what he did was bad, and he didn’t care about us at all for the year before he got caught doing all of his bad stuff. I kind of feel guilty that I feel the way I do, but I can’t help it. Am I a bad person for wanting to avoid my father?
— Estranged Daughter, via email
Estranged Daughter: Your father is likely expecting you all to quickly forgive him, but after a traumatic set of actions and experiences like those that landed him in jail, it’s relatively normal for family members to require some space to see how the potentially rehabilitated person acts upon trying to restart and reclaim a successful, stable, ethical life.
I suggest you adopt this position if it makes sense and resonates with you. You don’t have to tell your father (directly or via your uncle) that you’ll never want to see him again. Instead, say you need more time and are rooting for him to regain control of his life. Then you can see how he does, and you’ll also age a little yourself. As you age, your feelings on this topic may evolve, so I feel it’s wise for you not to become too dogmatic or locked in to any one position at the tender age of 16.