I plan to become a social worker after I graduate high school and college. I’m more than a decent student but am not a straight-A student. When I was a freshman in high school, I got to sign up for whatever classes I decided I wanted to take beyond the required core classes that every student must pass.
But the last two years of being in high school my father has been overbearing about pushing me to take advanced math, science and literature classes that I have no interest in. And beyond that, I don’t see how these classes will all help me gain better traction in my chosen future career field.
I don’t want to argue with my father so I’m thinking perhaps I could go to a school counselor and explain things to her. Maybe then she could call my father and explain my side of the story to him.
I think you’ll listen to an adult much more and he will to his own daughter, don’t you agree?
— Not Into These Advanced Classes, via email
Dear Not Into These Advanced Classes: I agree wholeheartedly with the idea of presenting your case to a counselor at your school.
But rather than asking the counselor to call your father, I recommend that you see your counselor directly first and then have the counselor arrange a follow-up meeting with the three of you, including your father, to be held in person.
This way you can be present as the counselor explains things to your father and you can answer each other’s questions in an open, wide-ranging discussion.
This will likely be the best way to settle the issue of what discretionary classes you would like to take over the remainder of your time in high school.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.