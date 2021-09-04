Dear Dr. Wallace:
You have stated before that alcohol is a depressant. I don’t drink often, but when I do have a drink, I almost instantly get a rush that makes me laugh more and be more talkative than I usually am. In no way have I ever felt depressed on alcohol! It’s just the opposite for me, so what in the world are you referring to?
My friends often call me the life of the party once I’ve downed a few White Claw Hard Seltzers, my preferred “hooch” of choice! I’m truly confused as to where you are coming from on this topic.
— Happily Not
Depressed, via email
Dear Happily: Alcohol is a depressant drug, and the temporary “rush” you experience is short-lived if you continue to drink.
Alcohol ultimately slows down vital activities in the central nervous system, and, in time, its sedative effects begin to take over as the rush you feel fades away.
The good feelings you’ve experienced can turn into self-pity, loneliness, guilt and the dreaded hangover should you begin to drink more often and in greater volume. Alcohol should be consumed only in moderation, if at all.
Dear Dr. Wallace: For years now, I’ve been an only child. I’ve asked my mom for a brother or sister, but so far nothing has happened on this front. My parents told me that they don’t actually want another child. I feel lonesome at times and think a younger sibling would be fun and cool to have around.
My parents do take the time to tell me often how much they love me and overall, they’re pretty good parents. But do you think my parents are selfish for not wanting to give me a sibling?
— Only Child,
via email
Dear Only Child: It sounds like your parents decided on being “one and done” parents a long time ago. This particular choice has become more popular with families in the past few decades. Studies show that only children are exceedingly normal and usually have stronger bonds with their parents.
From the tone of your letter, I’m inclined to believe you do have a strong bond with your parents, and that’s a very good thing.
When you grow up, you can perhaps elect to have two children if that’s what you and your spouse ultimately decide. In the meantime, my advice would be to socialize as much as you can with those near your age. A few good friends would go a long way toward easing your loneliness.