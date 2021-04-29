Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m an only child who lives with my mom and dad. I’m a good student and I’m just finishing up my freshman year of high school. I’m mature for my age and have told my parents that I don’t need a babysitter when they have to go out of town without me.

My mom and dad need to make a few trips to a new town to look for a new house because my dad got a promotion, and soon he will be transferred to a new city.

My mom and dad will be gone for four days. I am trying to talk my parents into letting me stay by myself while they’re gone. But my parents have already contacted a neighbor who said she would stay with me in our house while they are gone.

Don’t get me wrong, our neighbor is a nice lady, but I don’t need a babysitter because I’m capable of taking care of myself. I’m 15 and am very independent. I can even cook my own meals.

I think paying this lady to watch me take care of myself is a waste of my parents’ money. What do you think? If you agree with me, I’m going to show your answer to my parents.

— Self-Sufficient Girl,

via email

Dear Self-Sufficient Girl: I’m confident that you are indeed capable of taking care of yourself for the time that your parents are going to be away. But because you’re only 15, I do agree with them on this issue.

I know that having a trusted adult stay with you will give your parents peace of mind; she will also keep you company. You and I know you can likely do just fine on your own, but for your parents’ peace of mind, for your personal safety and for the company you’ll benefit from, be a team player and accept their decision this time.

Later in your life you’ll have all the alone time you’ll ever want for whatever period of time you may wish.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

WWII vet honored

WWII vet honored

Johnny Robinson has every reason to have powerful and sometimes painful memories of his service in the U.S. Army.

+6
Golden Ray "about half what it was"

Golden Ray "about half what it was"

The engine section of the shipwreck Golden Ray hung suspended above the water Monday morning, its 6,300 tons held aloft like the spoils of victory in the arches of the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel.

Community coming together for GIYO performance

Community coming together for GIYO performance

The community will have a chance this Saturday to enjoy the music and history of the city of Brunswick while supporting local student musicians at a final performance of the Music in the Squares series.