Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m an only child who lives with my mom and dad. I’m a good student and I’m just finishing up my freshman year of high school. I’m mature for my age and have told my parents that I don’t need a babysitter when they have to go out of town without me.
My mom and dad need to make a few trips to a new town to look for a new house because my dad got a promotion, and soon he will be transferred to a new city.
My mom and dad will be gone for four days. I am trying to talk my parents into letting me stay by myself while they’re gone. But my parents have already contacted a neighbor who said she would stay with me in our house while they are gone.
Don’t get me wrong, our neighbor is a nice lady, but I don’t need a babysitter because I’m capable of taking care of myself. I’m 15 and am very independent. I can even cook my own meals.
I think paying this lady to watch me take care of myself is a waste of my parents’ money. What do you think? If you agree with me, I’m going to show your answer to my parents.
— Self-Sufficient Girl,
via email
Dear Self-Sufficient Girl: I’m confident that you are indeed capable of taking care of yourself for the time that your parents are going to be away. But because you’re only 15, I do agree with them on this issue.
I know that having a trusted adult stay with you will give your parents peace of mind; she will also keep you company. You and I know you can likely do just fine on your own, but for your parents’ peace of mind, for your personal safety and for the company you’ll benefit from, be a team player and accept their decision this time.
Later in your life you’ll have all the alone time you’ll ever want for whatever period of time you may wish.