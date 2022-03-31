Dear Dr. Wallace:
Help! I really love my boyfriend, but his feet creep me out in a very big way! I know this sounds trivial and shallow, but to be fair, I’m honestly grossed out by feet in general and my boyfriend’s toes are especially large and hairy. Yikes! His feet could easily be attached to an animal or two at our local zoo and nobody would be the wiser.
I can’t get over how strange they look! It’s usually not an issue that comes up in our daily relationship because we obviously both wear shoes when we go out together, but whenever we spend time at his house and he takes his shoes off, I just can’t stop thinking about how I wished they looked more normal.
Everything else about him is great, so how do I get over this one physical flaw that my mind is hyper-focusing on for some reason?
— Freaked Out by Feet, via email
Dear Freaked Out By Feet: You have a decision to make! At some point, to remain comfortable in the relationship, you need to let this physical situation regarding his feet go. Perhaps you can train yourself to avoid staring at them and instead focus on his other physical features you enjoy, and especially train yourself to think carefully about his personality and why you like him so much overall in the first place.
Next, think about your own physical features. We are often our own harshest critics, so think of the top one or two of your physical features that you don’t like about yourself and your body. Then think about how he has never said a word about them and how much he cares for you despite them. This may help you to spin the perspective so that you realize that beauty (and a less-than-perfect feature!) is only skin deep.
Finally, realize that he did choose to have the feet he has.
He was dealt them via the genetic mix his DNA dictated and he will not be able to trade them in for a new pair any time soon.