Dear Dr. Wallace:
I live with my mom, and we get along OK, but she’s kind of angry all the time. I’m not perfect, and I make mistakes, but I want us both to be happy and get along since we live under the same roof. After all, we are mother and daughter.
My mom and dad got divorced two years ago, and they don’t get along. They argue all the time about everything, from what I can gather. I actually see this in person sometimes, but other times, I can hear my mom on her phone in the midst of “verbal combat” with my father. It’s sad, and this situation kind of depresses me.
I’ve found that the less my mom and I discuss my father, the happier she seems to be. But whenever the conversation drifts to discussing something about my dad, my mom seems to tense up, and our conversation definitely becomes a bit more edgy.
Is there anything I can do to turn things around and make my mom more relaxed and even happy once in a while? I’d sure like to keep her in a positive mood as often as possible, especially because, believe it or not, she actually does have a good sense of humor. Go figure!
— Tense Household,
via email
Dear Tense Household: Be honest with your mom that all of the arguing that you hear makes you feel a bit depressed at times. But go beyond just pointing this out to her. Seek to tap into that fine sense of humor your mother possesses.
Seek out a few funny movies, comedy shows or even stand-up comedian acts that she might enjoy watching with you. Do your best to help her relax and realize that the two of you have each other’s backs and that she can count on you to cooperate and stay happy in her presence.