I was invited to a beach party by a group of friends over the Fourth of July long weekend. I really want to attend this party; in fact, I already accepted the invitation and received permission from my parents to attend as one of the families attending is friendly with our family.
My mom and dad are OK with me being there at the lake for four days since it is only 45 minutes from our home. So, everything should have been great for me — but I just heard a rumor that a guy I dated only three times is going to be there too. He and I had a bad ending to our last date, and let’s just say that I despise him.
Now I’m thinking that I should cancel this trip, but my two closest friends really want me to go, and our family friends want me there too.
Should I cancel now, or would it be safe for me to be there? I don’t want to see or talk to that guy even once.
Dear Unsure What To Do: Plan to go on what sounds like will be a fun trip over the Fourth of July. But before you do, explain your situation to your parents and ask them to mention all your concerns to the other family you will be going with.
I trust they will look out for you and be sensitive to your situation. Also have your close friends provide you support and extra eyes just in case this guy tries to make contact with you.
Even if he does go to the lake, he has no business speaking to you when you don’t wish to engage with him. So set your support system up first and then plan to have a good time with your friends. And remember that he might not even show up since you found out via rumor in the first place.
