Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m the parent of an 18-year-old daughter. She lives with her stepfather, her 16-year-old brother and me in our family home.
Last weekend while I was out with my two best friends at a ladies’ event, my daughter apparently came home about 11 p.m. with a distinct smell of alcohol on her breath.
Her stepfather noticed this but said nothing to her at the time. An hour later that evening when I got home from my event, he informed me about the situation. But by then she was already asleep in her room, so there was no discussion with her that evening.
At this point, I’m inclined to just let things go, but my husband feels that we should talk to her about responsible drinking and allow her to drink very small quantities of alcohol in our home, similar to how we have a glass of wine with dinner but never allow ourselves to become drunk. He feels she can learn to “handle” her “hooch,” as he calls it. I was amused at his use of the word “hooch,” but then I thought about my daughter’s transgression in more detail and I was then in no mood to smile any longer.
I’m not sure his idea is valid since my daughter knows my rule is no alcohol until she’s a legal adult of 21 years, and that date is still far away. Do you think his idea of asking her now to work on drinking responsibly at home, or mine of just ignoring this one instance, is the better way to go at this point?
— Concerned Mother, via email
Dear Concerned Mother: Frankly, I don’t like either of the two answers you’ve provided given this particular situation. I absolutely disagree with your husband’s idea to attempt to teach your daughter to drink responsibly by “practicing” in your home. I believe taking this action is a serious mistake since alcohol is a highly addictive drug that has brought grief and heartache to millions of families of teenagers for various reasons.
Your rule is that she’s not allowed to drink alcohol at all, yet even though your husband noticed alcohol on her breath, your “plan” is to simply look the other way and say nothing. This also is a mistake, in my opinion.
I suggest that you speak to her about the situation directly and ask her the details of where she was and what she was doing. Find out the specific source of the alcohol so that you can understand what took place. It’s important for your home rules to be followed even though she’s a legal adult at 18. She’s living in your home, therefore she should follow your rules, and the law is also aligned with your home rules in this regard.
Ignoring her drinking entirely sends a subliminal message that you will tolerate this. And as you go through this experience, keep in mind that your 16-year-old son will be watching how you handled this matter very, very carefully. Any implied consent you grant your daughter will be noticed by your son, and he’ll assume it applies to him as well.