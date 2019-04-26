Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m an attractive, intelligent, 16-year-old young lady with, I’m told, a wonderful personality and great sense of humor. I’ve got many female friends, and I’m extremely popular with them.
Now let’s talk about guys. First of all, a lot of guys want to know me better, but they think I’m a snob who is stuck-up and in love with herself. The reason is that I am very shy and uncomfortable around boys. I don’t know why. It could be that I don’t have a brother, but that’s probably not relevant. I don’t have a sister either but I’m popular with girls, so I’m not really sure what is going on.
I’d like to start dating, but I don’t know what to do. I would feel dumb asking one of my girlfriends for help.
— No dates yet, via email
Dear No Dates Yet: Ask a friend who is currently dating to fix you up with a guy, and the four of you can go out on a double date together. A movie and after-movie snack would be great and would generate discussion about the movie you’d have just seen together.
You don’t need an entire revamp of your personality; you just need a small nudge to get you started. Select a girlfriend you trust and respect to help you with your first double date.
If you really do have a reputation as a snob, you can overcome it by getting in the habit of smiling and saying hello when fate brings you close to a guy, or even to a girl, you have not yet met. In a short time, the guys will be asking you out, and you may find your circle of girlfriends expanding, too. A smile and a sincere “hello” spoken in a nice tone of voice goes a long way, especially at your age. When you’re on a date, you’ll want to keep the conversation flowing, so if you run out of things to say, just ask a few questions.