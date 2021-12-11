Dear Dr. Wallace:
I got engaged to my boyfriend last year and several things happened that caused me to take pause. When things continued on a path that I was not comfortable with, I ended up calling off the engagement.
So now I have a question for you. Do I have to give the ring back to him? It’s a really cool ring that I’d like to keep.
— No Longer Engaged, via email
Dear No Longer Engaged: Yes, I feel you should indeed return it to him. The ring was a symbol of a promise to marry, and that now is not going to happen as you have canceled the engagement.
I have no doubt that you thoughtfully decided to call off the wedding for very good reasons. Simply think of the return of the ring as a small price to pay for the big benefit of not marrying the wrong person and heading down a difficult path that would have been fraught with many challenges that you now no longer will need to deal with.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I tried to thank my very helpful neighbor by giving him a small gift, but to my great surprise, when I gave it to him, he did not want to accept my gift!
For me it was a very uncomfortable interaction. He’s a great neighbor, but he never seems to want to take any credit for all the helpful things he does on a regular basis for his neighbors.
My question for you is: How do you get someone to accept a gift?
— The Grateful Neighbor, via email
Dear Grateful Neighbor: Saying a very earnest and heartfelt “thank you” is often enough for unassuming helpers like your fantastic neighbor.
In the future, if you want to go above and beyond a bit to recognize a great act of kindness or a really helpful favor, simply ask the person to identify their favorite charity or organization. You can then make a donation on their behalf and even get a receipt in their name so that they can receive a tax deduction for their kind gift donation.