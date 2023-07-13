Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a woman who is nearly 21, and I consider myself a vivacious college student. I’m proactive in my life, and I don’t sit around waiting to be asked out or invited to attend parties or social events.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a woman who is nearly 21, and I consider myself a vivacious college student. I’m proactive in my life, and I don’t sit around waiting to be asked out or invited to attend parties or social events.
I prefer to take things into my own hands, so I often ask guys out on dates directly. Sometimes they’re quite surprised, but after we talk for a few minutes, I would say that at least 50% accept my offer.
This is usually fine, and most of the time when I offer to pay for the first date, the guy will sheepishly try to push back on me and pay, but I remain firm and pay for the first date myself!
My method has worked great for a long time until it failed me big-time last week. A guy I’ve really had my eye on for quite some time presented me with an opportunity to spring my date idea on him. He didn’t accept my offer at first, but after I asked him again a few days later, he finally relented and accepted.
We both like the same type of music and so I had arranged to buy some concert tickets for this event. However, he insisted on buying both tickets, and when I laughingly told him that wasn’t necessary, he became a little agitated because I think he believed I was kidding him at first, even though I was quite serious. Anyhow, to make a long story short, because I would not let him buy the tickets, he canceled our date! Do you think I’m being too inflexible with my mindset here? Could I have handled the situation better?
— A Proactive Woman, via email
Dear A Proactive Woman: Yes, you likely could have handled it a bit better, but don’t feel too bad as I think a lot of us would agree that there are many situations we’ve looked back on in life and realized we could’ve handled better.
In your case, two things came to mind that you could have considered in the moment. If you really wanted to pay for the date yourself, and were inflexible on that issue, you could’ve mentioned that if the first date was successful for both of you, that you would let him pay for the second date and select a different musical group to go see together.
The other alternative reply I would have suggested would have been to offer to “go Dutch” on the first date. This means that you would each pay for your own ticket (and food if you ate there or anywhere afterward.)
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It was possible to navigate the hallways of Lakeside Village on College of Coastal Georgia’s campus Wednesday not by map but simply by listening closely to the music emanating throughout the building.
Several county departments have been reorganized for efficiency and improved customer service.
Glynn County Police are investigating an afternoon shooting at an apartment complex on Azalea Drive off Old Cypress Mill Road.
A McIntosh County man facing aggravated assault and attempted murder charges is now in Glynn County Detention Center accused of murdering a man on I Street in Brunswick.
Glynn County Police are investigating an afternoon shooting at an apartment complex on Azalea Drive off Old Cypress Mill Road.
Glynn County criminals aren’t slowing down, which is why Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump said Monday the county jail will need to be expanded in the near future.