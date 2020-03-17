Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m the grandmother of 16 wonderful grandchildren, and I have been married to their grandfather for 57 years. I always read your column and share nearly all of your messages with my grandchildren. Let’s just say that you and I see eye to eye on issues involving young people over 95 percent of the time. Since no two people see everything 100 percent the same way, I feel we are pretty well aligned. Thank you for encouraging young people not to mess up their lives with alcohol, tobacco or drugs. I’ve never heard a person say, “I wish I would have started smoking, drinking or taking drugs earlier in life,” but I’ve heard many say they wish they had never started smoking, drinking or taking drugs, including my brother, who is a smoker and contracted lung cancer at the age of 51.
Teens have the right to be discouraged when they are not being given credit where and when their credit is due. The good they do is buried in the back of the newspaper or online stories, if it even makes the news at all, but wow, when they do something wrong, is often front-page news.
— Cheerleader Grandmother, Erath County, Texas
Dear Cheerleader Grandmother: Thank you for your kind words, and I also greatly appreciate your loyal readership. It’s true that, at times, teens do get a bad rap just because they are teens, but on the whole, today’s teens are absolutely determined to make our world a better place. It’s impressive to witness. They are wonderful!
It is also interesting to note that a greater and greater percentage of teens help their communities through volunteer work these days than ever before.