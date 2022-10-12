Dear Abby:

My husband’s best friend groped my privates several years ago at a party. It was traumatizing. I have never forgotten how abused and dirty it made me feel. I told my husband about it when we got home, but he’d had a lot to drink and told me I must have been imagining things.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.