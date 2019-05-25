Dear Harriette:
I am about to have my wedding anniversary. My husband and I have been married more than 20 years, so we are not in need of a fuss to acknowledge our anniversary. It does bother me a little, though, that my husband was asked to go away for work on our anniversary weekend. This means that we will not be together on the day or even the extended weekend that follows. Worse still, he didn’t ask me what I thought about it. He just accepted the assignment and informed me that he would not be around. We do need the money, but I still feel uncomfortable about how this was handled. What can I do?
— Missed Anniversary
Dear Missed Anniversary: Rather than allowing yourself to get sad or angry because your husband will be away on your actual anniversary, talk to him about planning something special either before or after he goes away. You can create a lovely activity that you both will cherish without spending much money or time. Yes, you have been together long enough to not have to create a big acknowledgment. But remember that it is a blessing and a sign of commitment to your union that you have reached this moment in your lives together. Mark it with something noteworthy that you do together.